After months of duel between supporters of so-called “home care” based on antibiotics and hydroxychloroquine and those accused of resigning to “tachypirine and watchful waiting”, today we finally have an effective early treatment. Simple tablets, to be taken at home. An important tool for that “coexistence” with the virus that is so much invoked, a medicine that according to some preliminary data could also reduce the risk of Long Covid.
See also "I send you a vowel", but of 30 minutes: the latest news of Messenger is for those who have a lot to say