Nell’investigation on deaths for Covid in Bergamo there is also the former Minister of Health Robert Hope. For a long time one study which aggravates his position remained Reserved. The study represented a warning of what might happen during the pandemic.

Il Work was made by Stefano Merler from the Bruno Kessler Foundation of Trent. Merler is considered one of best mathematicians applied to epidemiology in Europe. In this study the mathematician has put to comparison of several variables.

The interview with Andrea Urbani

At worst Italy would have risked until 100 thousand dead. I numbers proposed by the scholar are fallen very soon into oblivion save then come back into discussion when the Director General of Health Planning of the Ministry of Health, Andrea Urbanispoke about it in ainterview with Corriere della Sera.

The Urbani’s revelation on Merler’s predictions they infuriated Speranza to such an extent that the general secretary of the ministry, Giuseppe Ruocco he wrote in messages to another official: “The minister told me that he never yelled as loudly as with Urbani and made him one official note of reprimand. To cover him. The secret plan. He asked me: but how did this happen to him? I consider him one of the best.”

Realistic predictions

The official of the National Institute of Health, Patrick Pezzottihe pointed to Gianni Rezzaa Silvio Brusaferroand at the same Merler come “continuation of ‘secretion’ what Stefano did with his wonderful Ponga team our institution in a complex situation. We are on one side supporting seriously the political decision maker to implement decisions based on realistic scenarioson the other ours media silence on this aspect it harms us“.

However the study at Merler they turned out truthful. In fact, in march 2021 Italy exceeded i 100,000 Covid deaths.

