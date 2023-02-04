Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – USA
Voters agree 59 to 37 percent that they have legal recreational marijuana dispensaries in New York City.

Nearly 7 in 10 voters (69%) think it’s a very serious problem (44%) or a pretty serious problem (25%) that there are stores in New York City that sell unlicensed marijuana products. While 27% think it’s not a problem, very serious (16%) or not at all (11%).

(Quinnipiac University Poll del 01/02/2023)

