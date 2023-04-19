Improving hospice and palliative care in Germany

It is planned to provide better financial support for hospice work. Targeted measures and financial incentives are also intended to strengthen outpatient palliative care. Hospice and palliative care should also be expanded in the elderly care facilities. In order to enable residents of care facilities to offer palliative care and hospice care in the last phase of their life that meets their needs, care facilities should cooperate more closely with hospice services and doctors. In addition, insured persons should in future be entitled to individual advice and assistance from the health insurance company in the selection and use of palliative and hospice care services.

The key issues paper was drawn up in close consultation with MPs Jens Spahn, health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Emmi Zeulner, member of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group’s health working group, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach, deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, and Hilde Mattheis, health policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, and should serve as the basis for corresponding legal regulations.