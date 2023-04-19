Warning strike in rail and air traffic

Such verbal skirmishes are just as much a part of wage disputes as warning strikes. The train passengers are now hit hard by the renewed strike: on Fridays, a particularly large number of people are on the rails, be it for short trips or the weekend trip home. Since the EVG will also strike the infrastructure, railways that are not currently part of the tariff conflict are likely to be paralyzed. It is questionable whether everything will go back to normal in time for the evening rush hour.

Also read: We answer all important questions about the train strike here.

The sister union Verdi has also called for warning strikes at Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Hamburg airports on Thursday and Friday. There will be a strike at Stuttgart Airport on Friday. According to the EVG, the unions did not vote this time. During the traffic warning strike at the end of March, the unions acted together and, together, had paralyzed local, regional and long-distance traffic as well as almost all German airports.