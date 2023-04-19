Home » Warning strike in rail and air traffic
Business

Warning strike in rail and air traffic

by admin
Warning strike in rail and air traffic

Such verbal skirmishes are just as much a part of wage disputes as warning strikes. The train passengers are now hit hard by the renewed strike: on Fridays, a particularly large number of people are on the rails, be it for short trips or the weekend trip home. Since the EVG will also strike the infrastructure, railways that are not currently part of the tariff conflict are likely to be paralyzed. It is questionable whether everything will go back to normal in time for the evening rush hour.

Also read: We answer all important questions about the train strike here.

The sister union Verdi has also called for warning strikes at Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn and Hamburg airports on Thursday and Friday. There will be a strike at Stuttgart Airport on Friday. According to the EVG, the unions did not vote this time. During the traffic warning strike at the end of March, the unions acted together and, together, had paralyzed local, regional and long-distance traffic as well as almost all German airports.

See also  Here are the cities where electricity and gas are more expensive

You may also like

Are heat pumps now also suitable for old...

Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence....

Tesla: works council violates the law

Lottomatica prepares for IPO: possible raising of €600-700...

Milan touches the maximum since January 2022 with...

Calculating the pension of civil servants: It’s that...

The march of Naples towards the scudetto party...

Scholz and Costa warm to Lufthansa joining TAP

Use, more money in your paycheck if you...

Selling a property: You should plan for these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy