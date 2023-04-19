Home » France, booing trips to Macron in Alsace: “Resign, resign” – Corriere TV
France, booing trips to Macron in Alsace: “Resign, resign” – Corriere TV

Harsh protest in Alsace against the French president Emmanuel Macron after the controversial promulgation of the reform that brings the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The head of the Elysée was met with protests, boos and concerts of pots. «Macron, démission!», «Macron, resign», the constant cry of the crowd towards the transalpine president. (LaPresse)

April 19, 2023 – Updated April 19, 2023 , 10:19 pm

