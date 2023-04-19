Růžička has his 60th anniversary in the playoffs: An honor, but I will appreciate it later. Now we are playing the final!

After another tied duel, you have the second point. How did you see the match?

We scored a goal, we had some chances, but so did Hradec. He was able to equalize in the power play, then we were already struggling. In overtime, the opponent pushed us, played great and moved excellently. But we blocked well, Káca (Ondřej Kacetl) caught everything. We stayed patient and struck.

You say “we scored a goal”, but it was you who scored. How do you value the jubilee goal that you skipped past Ondřej Kratěna?

I appreciate it a lot. A great honor to be among such greats. But I’ll probably appreciate it after the season, maybe after my career. Now we are playing the finals and we are definitely not dealing with any personal achievements in the cabin.

It is Kratěna who has eight titles to her credit, you are attacking the sixth. Are you thinking about this goal?

Holy Mary, I don’t have this in my head. I don’t think that far ahead. We’re early in the series, that’s what we’re focusing on right now.

However, you can already raise the cup above your head at home on Sunday.

We don’t want to talk about it yet. We will prepare for the third duel, that is the only thing we will deal with now. Hradec is a very active team and tries to keep skating. We have to be careful about that.

On to your shot. How did you suddenly find yourself on the ice next to the third formation with Andrej Nestrašil and Daniel Voženilek?

I had something with a knife, so I immediately took over and Marko Daňo jumped in instead. And then I went with his line. Both Andrej and Vožuch performed an excellent game. They threw the puck in front of the goal and luckily it fell to me.

Shouldn’t you be playing together more often if you only need one substitution to score?

I do not think so. Our formations are spread out and it doesn’t really matter that we rotated for one substitution and it just worked out like this. It’s nice though.

And what do you say about Voženielka, who decided just like in the first game?