On 13th Street #18-54, the headquarters of Caribe Afirmativo in Valledupar was inaugurated, a space designed for diverse sex-gender citizenship, who through art, were in charge of conditioning the spaces to receive our visitors.

In the same way, during the inauguration, there were artistic presentations led by different collectives, mainly by feminist groups, who were in charge of ratifying that, as in all our houses, this is a space where women’s rights to a life are defended. dignified and free of violence.

Since November 2022, a meeting space for LGBTIQ+ migrants, refugees, returnees and host community people has been consolidating where they can share their experiences, transform negative imaginaries, develop life skills, strengthen their socio-productive, artistic and cultural initiatives. , generate social impact actions and spaces for access and enforceability of rights.

Caribe Afirmativo worked for the first time in the Crsar department with the Integrity process, where it carried out activities with lesbian, bisexual and trans women for the recognition of violence due to prejudice, access to the administration of justice and the construction of self-protection measures. and incidence for the prevention of violence.

Subsequently, it worked jointly with LGBTIQ+ organizations in the territory to promote access to the Comprehensive System of Justice, Truth, Reparation and Non-Repetition (SIJVRN) for people with diverse sexual orientations, identity and gender expression (hereinafter, OSIGEG) who were victims of armed conflict.

Human mobility in Cesar

Currently, the situation of mixed migratory flows has put the department of Cesar – and especially its capital city: Valledupar – on the map of the process of human mobility of people of Venezuelan origin to Colombia.

There are 3 main reasons why the migratory flow has increased in the department: i) The cost of living is cheaper than in other capital cities of Colombia that have become more expensive due to the impact of inflation, ii) the acquisition of goods and Services are also cheaper than in other border cities, so commuting migration has increased, and iii) a new migratory route through the department has been strengthened to reach the interior of the country.

