Drama in Cosenza where a woman stabbed a man to death in her home several days ago deciding to confess to the crime only today when she turned herself in to the forces of order, admitting that she had committed the crime and thus causing the body to be found in her home. The terrible discovery took place in the late morning of today, Sunday 19 February, when the woman, Tiziana Miarbelli, presented herself at the police station, accompanied by her lawyer, to turn herself in and tell what had happened.

The 46-year-old explained to the Arma military that she had 74-year-old pensioner Rocco Gioffrè shot to death indicating the place of the crime where, shortly after 1.30 pm today, the carabinieri actually found the victim’s body. The man lay on the ground with several stab wounds in the house indicated by the woman, an apartment in via Monte Grappa in Cosenza which would be available to the 46-year-old.

On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Cosenza Company, the men of the Surveys Section of the Carabinieri Investigation Unit also intervened for all the investigations of the case, and the coroner for a first external examination of the body. An autopsy will most likely be ordered on the body by the Cosenza prosecutor who is coordinating the investigation.

From the first results, the crime would have been committed with a knife a few days ago, probably following a quarrel that took place in the house that was owned by the woman. In these hours the investigators are trying to verify the story of the confessed woman and the relationship that existed between the victim and the murderer.

According to the woman, she and the pensioner have known each other for some time since neighbors and residents of the same building but the 46-year-old would have declared that she had been repeatedly attacked by the man. Still according to her story, still to be verified, the woman would have reacted after yet another attack. The woman said she was forced to defend herself with a kitchen knife, found by investigators near the man’s body. The victim’s body was in a bedroom in the woman’s home. At the moment, however, it is not clear why the 46-year-old waited days before reporting what happened.