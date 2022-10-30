news-txt”>

“The Covid-19 epidemic is not over, even if at the moment hospital pressure is under control. For this reason, lowering our guard, assuming to abolish the obligation of masks in hospitals, would be a risk that we cannot run also because precisely in hospitals there are the most fragile and most at risk subjects “. This was stated by the national secretary of Anaao Assomed, the largest union of hospital doctors, Pierino Di Silverio.

“We would not want to risk returning as potential infectors albeit unaware. The real emergency – he underlines – is the vaccination campaign that needs to be increased”. According to Di Silverio “we need to push on the vaccination campaign”. This, he says, “to avoid reliving the dramatic moments that have profoundly marked us and of which we live a bitter and painful memory. At least we who work in the field”.