He was insulting and threatening passersby in Viale Europa Unita with broken bottles. For this reason, a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen was blocked by the carabinieri of Udine (with the support of his colleagues from Fagagna) on the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October.

The man, evidently in a state of intoxication, during the identification procedures, lashed out at some of the intervening soldiers who at that moment were trying to calm him down.

The young man was arrested for threatening and resisting a public official and transported to the Udine prison.