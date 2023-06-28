Hospital reform: Sensible division of tasks and resources required / Association: …

Catholic Hospital Association of Germany eV KKVD

Berlin (ots)

In the run-up to the next federal-state talks, the German Catholic Hospital Association (kkvd) is calling for a sensible division of tasks and resources between the hospitals providing maximum, specialist and standard care and the outpatient and inpatient sectors at regional level. According to the association, good treatment quality is not measured by the sheer size of a hospital, but by the medical and nursing expertise and experience in the respective specialist departments.

Quality and accessibility are central standards

Bernadette Rümmelin, Managing Director of the kkvd: “Two things are important to people when they are ill: the quality and accessibility of medical care. These must be the central standards for hospital reform. With his plan to unilaterally strengthen large hospitals, Minister Lauterbach is endangering nationwide care Longer journeys and longer waiting times are then the inevitable consequences for the patients. Instead, it is important to create a meaningful division of tasks and resources at regional level – between hospitals offering maximum, specialized and standard care, as well as between outpatient and inpatient sector. The shortage of skilled workers also makes this necessary.”

In many places, the Catholic hospitals have long since implemented network structures with coordinated medical-technical specializations in individual hospital locations through merger and transformation processes in their supply regions.

Performance groups ensure quality

“Good treatment quality is not measured by the sheer size of a hospital, but by the medical and nursing expertise and experience in the respective specialist departments. In view of their wide range of tasks, it cannot necessarily be assumed that large clinics will also provide top performance in standard care. whether the required quality and structural criteria of a performance group are maintained, as is now the case in hospital planning in North Rhine-Westphalia. This can also be implemented very well in network structures with specialized departments and high case numbers,” Bernadette Rümmelin continues.

Last week, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach and the “Government Commission for modern and needs-based hospital care” also presented a statement on the effects of specialization and experience on the success of hospital treatment.

Commission statement without scientific foundation

“Even medium-sized and some small clinics make an important contribution to ensuring nationwide care at the highest quality level. This is the only way, for example, that around 90 percent of people today can reach a stroke unit for stroke care from their place of residence in 30 minutes. The new statement by the government commission does not get us any further in the reform discussion. It is based on outdated and hardly meaningful accounting data from the health insurance companies from 2017. There can be no question of a scientifically sound basis for discussion here. Instead, it awakens with its unscientific statements about avoidable deaths cancer patients and people who have had a stroke get the wrong impression of the quality of hospital care. That is irresponsible,” concludes Rümmelin.

Albrecht appointed deputy kkvd chairman

Last week, the Catholic clinics also discussed the status of the hospital reform at a specialist day in Berlin. The guests were the members of the Bundestag Prof. Dr. Armin Grau (BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GREEN), Stephan Pilsinger (CDU/CSU) and Ates Gürpinar (DIE LINKE). The responsible department head in the Federal Ministry of Health, Michael Weller, presented the current planning status of the reform.

During the conference, the kkvd board Dr. medical Dirk Albrecht (58) appointed Deputy Chairman. Together with the chairman Ingo Morell and the first deputy chairman Ansgar Veer, he now forms the three-man leadership of the association.

dr medical Dirk Albrecht has been part of the management of Contilia GmbH in Essen since 2006, now in the position of CEO. The Catholic health network has around 7,200 employees. Albrecht has been a member of the kkvd board since 2017.

background

The Catholic Hospital Association Germany e. V. (kkvd) is a professional association that represents 273 hospitals at 352 locations and 54 rehabilitation facilities nationwide with a total of 207,000 employees. 3 million inpatients are treated here every year. With sales of 17 billion euros per year, the Catholic hospitals are also an important economic factor.

Press photo of Bernadette Rümmelin, Managing Director of kkvd: https://kkvd.de/downloads/portraet-bernadette-ruemmelin/

Press photo Dr. medical Dirk Albrecht, deputy chairman of the kkvd: https://kkvd.de/downloads/portraet-dr-med-dirk-albrecht/

Original content from: Catholic Hospital Association of Germany eV KKVD, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

