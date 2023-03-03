The Pope John XXIII of Bergamo is confirmed among the top 250 hospitals in the world.



The Bergamo hospital remains for the fourth consecutive year in the World‘s Best Hospitals 2023 ranking, the ranking edited by the prestigious US magazine Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, a leading data processor, which this year examined 2,300 structures in 28 Countries in the world.



Pope John XXIII of Bergamo improves his “score” by 2 percentage points this year,



it is confirmed in ninth place among the Italian public and private hospitals and in third place among the public hospitals of the Lombardy region.