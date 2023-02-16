«Tradition and modernity: a combination that characterizes the Scattaglia Pharmacy which has always been attentive to health and well-being and, today more than ever, thanks to the partnership with the Mességué Center it is able to respond to the needs of the modern concept of health also understood as ” bellessere”» comments Dr. Giuseppe Lopetuso.

“Scattaglia Farma SPA” was born on an entirely reserved floor with a department dedicated to advanced aesthetics under the guidance of specialist beautician Alessandra Quacquarelli and to the latest generation of “Baldan – Centro Mességué” technologies.

The center thus supports the personalized nutritional consultancy service, entrusted to Dr. Andreina Cafagna, now one of the consolidated and appreciated services in the pharmacy.

Under the direction of dr. Lopetuso the Scattaglia pharmacy confirms itself as a unique point of reference for users that offers them a complete path made up of cosmetic products and food supplements, food consultancy and advanced aesthetics. Services offered in a single dedicated center entrusted to a team of professionals who work in a coordinated manner and take care of every aspect of well-being with customized solutions to achieve optimal results.

The exclusive Baldan technologies able to offer incomparable results are:

T-Shape 2

The latest High Tech technology that contrasts and fights cellulite, skin laxity and localized fat deposits. Improve skin tone by reducing volume and reshaping the silhouette of the body thanks to 5 exclusive technologies:

The combination of Bipolar Radiofrequency and LLLT Laser creates intense heat in the connective tissues, including the fibrous septum. This favors an increase in collagen deposits and cellular metabolism, resulting in a considerable localized reduction in volume and skin laxity.

The concomitant function of the vacuum aspiration generates an immediate increased blood circulation and lymphatic drainage both essential for the improvement of general health.

The automatic rotation and pressure of the spheres of the new ultra-modern handpiece mesosphere produce one micro-vibration which directly reaches the tissues, thus allowing complete processing of the skin and muscle.

Fibra DFA+

Fiber optic laser represents innovation in the high-end hair removal sector, thanks to its incomparable characteristics of power, precision, maximum efficacy and safety. Thanks to the coupled microlenses, the light generated by a multiple diode is concentrated in a single pulse transmitted from the fiber to the hair. The diode not being in direct contact with the skin offers a safe and effective experience and moreover Fibra DFA + offers excellent results also for treatments of skin photorejuvenation on the face, neck, décolleté and handssignificantly increasing the production of new collagen.

T-CL+

It interprets in a futuristic way the already known beneficial effect of heat and cold, subjecting the adipose tissue to thermal shock it is extremely effective in attacking cellulite.

Hydralift Fx

The new way to cleanse skin and apply cosmetics

HydraLift FX is a 3 in 1 technology that combines the extraordinary cleansing power of water peeling with sequential acids, microdermabrasion and the transdermal delivery of cosmetics.

An ultra effective system that raises the standard of any facial treatment, taking the effectiveness of the active ingredients to a higher level.

«Not one but many valid reasons for choosing the Mességué Center of the Scattaglia Pharmacy – concludes Dr. Giuseppe Lopetuso -. Contact us for a specific consultancy in which we will evaluate the objectives and the best solutions to achieve them».