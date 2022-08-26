“While we work on the integration of first Cuban doctors who will arrive in Calabria in mid-September – the project started with the Cuban government goes ahead to overcome the shortages of staff and to manage emergencies -, today the Region – as agreed with the representatives of the trainees, following a specific request from them – has published a public demonstration of interest (here is the link of the notice) to recruit young trainees from all over Italy “. He states this in a note Roberto Occhiutopresident of the Calabria Region.

“The notice is about places for all hospitals and for all Calabrian health facilities: from Catanzaro to Polistena, from Cosenza to Locri, from Lamezia Terme to Crotone, from Vibo Valentia to Gioia Tauro. We are looking for specialists in emergency admission medicine and surgerypediatrics, anesthesia and resuscitation, general surgery, internal medicine, geriatrics, diseases of the cardiovascular system, gynecology and obstetrics, adiodiagnosis, orthopedics and traumatology, nephrology, oncology, respiratory diseases, vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, psychiatry, and child neuropsychiatry “.

“Hopefully this event of ours can be taken into consideration by many young doctors from our region and from all over the country. We are ready to host many competent, motivated professionals in the Calabrian health centers who want to give us a hand and get involved».