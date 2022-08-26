Looking for cheap Windows or Office but don’t know where to look? After all, a set of Windows or Office can easily cost thousands or even tens of thousands of yuan. At present, most of Taiwan’s public offices, companies, and schools at all levels still use the Windows system and various Office files. Some inconvenience.

For those who are still looking for friends, you may wish to refer to the foreign online shopping platform FTODEAL shared in this article. Not only is the software resource rich, but the price is relatively very favorable. And there is currently a “Back to School Good Health” activity. After matching the activity code, the price is the cheapest or even less than 10% off the market price.

But having said that, the price of Windows and Office is so cheap because the type of serial number products it sells is different from the general channel. What’s the difference? Are there any caveats? How cheap is it?Please continue to read the arrangement and sharing of this article, and remind readers and friendsBe sure to read the full text in detail before deciding whether to buy it or not.。

Can the serial number that is less than 10% off the market price really work?

First, answer the same question that most readers and friends have: how can it be so cheap? Are these genuine serial numbers? Is it so cheap to use?

In fact, the serial number products sold on such websites usually focus on the OEM version serial number, which is the so-called “random version” serial number. It is sold to consumers so that consumers do not need to refill the system, so it is called a “random version” serial number. When a manufacturer or individual user has an unused random version serial number, it may be released at a cheaper price. This kind of serial number can be said to be “genuine”.It’s just that “genuine” and “copyright” have different meanings,CurrentlySuch serial numbers can be traded normally in the EU, but in Taiwan, the copyright is controversial.

In fact, can this cheap OEM serial number actually be used? According to the purchase and use experience shared by many netizens, it is confirmed that it can be activated normally, and there is no problem in subsequent use. This part is provided for your reference.Also please note that because it is an OEM serial number, so Windows serial numbers are usually no longer usable after a system rechargeyou must buy a new set of serial numbers; the Office serial number and Office 365 account can be reinstalled and used.

In conclusion, the OEM version serial number is no problem in use, and the price is relatively cost-effective, but ifI have some doubts about the use of copyright, and it is recommended to buy directly from a large domestic platform(such as PChome, momo, etc.)The authorized serial number sold is absolutely genuine and conforms to copyright use。

FTODEAL “Back to School” Campaign: Cheap Windows & Office Serial Number Information Arrangement

Next, I will share the information of the “Back to School” activity on the FTODEAL online shopping platform, and organize the activity links and prices (tax excluded) of commonly used tools directly below. Just click the link below and enter the corresponding information at checkout.discount codeItems that do not require a coupon code can be purchased directly at the special price.

Office Sale (no discount code required)

※ Office 2021/2019 can only be used on Windows 10 or above, Windows 7 users please purchase Office 2016.

Windows Sale (no discount code required)

Please use the discount code for the following Windows + Office product combinations: SFTD55

Please use the discount code for the following system software products: SFTD50

Handy tool software (no discount code required)

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to use these serial numbers.At the bottom of each product page, there is an enabling method with the serial number attachedfollow the steps to enable the serial number smoothly; if you are still stuck or have any other questions, you can always write to the customer service to ask for help, even in the New Year and even holidays, we will provide services.Chinese writing is no problem。

FTODEAL How to use the discount code

After purchasing the product, go to the “Shopping Cart” page, click on the[Apply Discount Code]field[Enter Discount Code]and then click[Apply Coupon].

The webpage will automatically calculate the discounted amount for you. After confirming, click[Settlement].

After successful payment, the order will be completed, and within a very short period of time, you will receive an email containing the purchased product serial number (or account password) from FTODEAL in your E-mail mailbox. If you do not receive the E-mail, remember to go to the junk mail area to find it;If you have not received the serial number for more than 12 hours, remember to contact FTODEAL customer service directly by letter as soon as possible, customer service has Chinese service。

If you encounterCredit card deductionorBought the serial number but can’t use it(E.gSerial number cannot be enabledorAuthorization limit reached)The problem,alsoplease immediatelyContact FTODEAL customer service firstbasically will help solve the problem as soon as possible.

Epilogue

The selling price of FTODEAL serial number network is relatively very cheap, but I still have to remind friends who want to buy cheap serial numbers again. , the price is also much more cost-effective, butIf you have doubts about the use of copyright, it is recommended to directly purchase the authorized serial number sold by large domestic platforms.is absolutely genuine and compliant with copyright use.