Original title: Badminton World Championships | Go one step further!Zhao Junpeng passed three levels in a row and broke into the semi-finals of men’s singles

After teammates Lu Guangzu stopped in the second round and Shi Yuqi stopped in the top 16, 26-year-old Guoyu Men’s solo Miao Zhao Junpeng went further on the 26th, 19-21, 21-6, 21-19 to eliminate the 30-year-old Indian star Prannoy. Advance to the semi-finals and receive a World Championship medal in advance.

Prannoy is ranked 18th in the world. In the second round of the World Championships, he beat world No. 2 Kento Momota with a 2-0 upset, and then defeated teammate Lakshya Sen, with great momentum. In the quarter-finals against Zhao Junpeng, he was 1-5 behind in the first game to catch up, breaking Zhao Junpeng’s rhythm with shifting and attacking, and winning the game 21-19. In the second game, Zhao Junpeng switched to a better headwind field. He didn’t give his opponent much chance and won quickly 21-6. The tiebreaker is tied,

It’s hard to close it. Zhao Junpeng, who participated in the World Championships for the second time, left a deep impression, defeating opponents ranked higher than himself in each round. In the second round, he defeated Sri Kanter, who was the runner-up in the last World Championship and ranked 13th; he eliminated the first brother of Malaysia and No. 5 seed Li Zijia in the round of 16; this round also defeated Prannoy. In the next round, he will face the winner between the previous world champion Luo Jianyou and Thailand’s talented young Kun Lavut.

Zhao Junpeng, who is known for his defensive and counterattack skills, has recently added some offensive styles to his arsenal. He has achieved good results in recent tournaments, especially at the Indonesia Open in June, where he reached the final and won the silver medal.

