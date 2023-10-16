House dust allergy | house dust mites | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

While others sleep and recover, people allergic to house dust mites struggle with coughing, runny nose, sneezing or shortness of breath. The small arachnids particularly like to spend time in bed because they find numerous human skin scales there, which serve as their main source of food. In addition, it is usually warm and humid in bed. This is also very helpful for the animals. They prefer around 25 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 75%. That’s why people who are allergic to mites should ventilate often and, if possible, not heat the bedroom so that the moisture can escape and the temperature remains low.

The mite count is highest when it gets cozy at home – in autumn and early winter. Mites mainly reproduce from May to October. With the heating season, the humidity decreases and a large proportion of the animals die. However, this does not mean any relief for allergy sufferers, because the concentration of mite feces in the dust, which can be easily stirred up, initially increases – and with it the allergic symptoms.

The mites live primarily in textile objects, especially in mattresses, pillows and blankets, but also in clothing and upholstered furniture. People allergic to house dust should use special, mite-proof covers (encasings) for mattresses, pillows and duvets, which prevent contact with the allergens. It is recommended to wash duvets, sheets, etc. regularly at at least 60°; Items that cannot be washed, such as cuddly toys, can be removed from mites by leaving them in the freezer for 24 hours. Dust catchers such as open shelves, curtains, dried flower bouquets, etc. should be installed in the bedroom. be removed. Regions above 1,500 m altitude are suitable as holiday areas, in which mites no longer occur due to the low humidity.

In any case, house dust allergy sufferers should consult a specialist trained in allergology. Because if the allergic rhinitis is not treated, there is a risk of the so-called change of floor – asthma can be the result. Atopic eczema (neurodermatitis) can also be made worse by house dust mites. Only after an accurate diagnosis can optimal therapy be carried out. Specific immunotherapy (SIT) improves the symptoms permanently and effectively in up to 90 percent of cases, and they often even disappear completely. During SIT, also known as hyposensitization or allergy vaccination, the allergen is regularly injected under the skin in slowly increasing doses. As a result, the body gets used to the allergy trigger and the immune system hardly reacts any more with a defensive reaction.

