Home » Nils Glagau at DHDL: He has the most broken deals
Business

Nils Glagau at DHDL: He has the most broken deals

by admin
Nils Glagau at DHDL: He has the most broken deals

Nils Glagau was only able to complete one in three of his deals in the 14th season of “The Lions’ Den”. Things went much better for other TV lions RTL; Getty Images/Kuzma

The first deal of the current DHDL season has already fallen through. The investor: Nils Glagau. Glagau also played an unusual role in seven other episodes of season 14 when it came to deals that were promised but then canceled. Is it all just gut feeling? No, we examined all the deals again: No DHDL lion has promised an investment as often in the current season and then been unable to conclude a deal as the family businessman Nils Glagau. Why is that?

See also  Pro-Gest, revenues up 60% despite the energy shock

You may also like

The Mixed Effects of Remote Work: Examining the...

From the decontribution for mothers to the extra...

Nanjing Selected as Host City for 2023 World...

Swiss trade association – Urs Furrer is to...

Ford Temporarily Lays Off 700 Workers Building F-150...

Resolution 30 of 10/10/2023 – Main public works...

China Launches “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat 1” –...

This is what Poland’s new government will face

Latam and Delta Expand Route Offerings, Including New...

The winds of war do not dampen the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy