Nils Glagau at DHDL: He has the most broken deals

Nils Glagau was only able to complete one in three of his deals in the 14th season of “The Lions’ Den”. Things went much better for other TV lions RTL; Getty Images/Kuzma

The first deal of the current DHDL season has already fallen through. The investor: Nils Glagau. Glagau also played an unusual role in seven other episodes of season 14 when it came to deals that were promised but then canceled. Is it all just gut feeling? No, we examined all the deals again: No DHDL lion has promised an investment as often in the current season and then been unable to conclude a deal as the family businessman Nils Glagau. Why is that?

Share this: Facebook

X

