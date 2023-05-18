How air pollution harms the brain – Health

Environmental epidemiologist Tamara Schikowski explains how particulate matter can damage the brain and what happens to the lungs when you move from the city to the country.

Dirty air can affect the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. However, recent research suggests that the fine dust from the environment can also promote neurological diseases. Tamara Schikowski from the Düsseldorf Leibniz Institute for Research in Environmental Medicine summarizes what is known about the connection so far.