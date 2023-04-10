Word & picture publishing group – health reports

She is one of the best known Knowledge brokers in Germany – and that’s no wonder. Then Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim manages to explain complex topics in an entertaining and understandable way in her books, videos and programs. In an interview with Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” she reveals why this transfer of knowledge is just as important to her as the research itself: We need more scientific general education.

“For a long time there was the misconception that science had little to do with real life. For me, as a chemist, chemistry is very important life science. Baking, for example, is chemistry! But the cliché from school, ‘I’ll never need that again’, is unfortunately very pronounced in the natural sciences.”

But there are also topics that the chemist is not interested in at all, e.g football. But she notes: “The more I know, the more interested I am. Then I find myself asking how the game ended yesterday.”

Nguyen-Kim also thinks it’s important to admit that you’re not very familiar with an area: “I say that very often! I’m amazed at the number of inquiries I get and I ask myself: How should I know now?”

