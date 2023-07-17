How are Peugeot cars doing? Reliability, quality and problems according to tests and owners in the last 2-3 years

The reliability of car Peugeot it is the synergistic result in the construction of the vehicle and of the adequate operating behavior during its useful life. Careful selection of engine and transmission type, based on particular usage requirements, plays a crucial role in maximizing reliability and extending the car’s overall longevity. This optimization requires a methodical and scientific approach, where the choice of materials, the design of components and the implementation of control technologies are essential to ensure constant performance over time and minimize the risk of breakdowns or malfunctions. How does Peugeot behave? Let’s dig deeper then:

Let’s review the main Peugeot cars to understand how they fare and understand what are the reasons to be guided by for a choice.

Peugeot 208 it is a dynamic city car, based on the same mechanics as the Opel Corsa, characterized by personalized and well-finished interiors. The dashboard could use some improvement in terms of readability, and the rear doors feel a bit narrow. The car offers quick steering and good road holding. Under the hood, i three-cylinder petrol engines they show lively efficiency in relation to their horsepower, and are quieter than their diesel counterparts. The starting price of the Peugeot 208 is around 19,000 euros, but varies according to the specifications and options selected.

Peugeot 308 it is a medium-segment car characterized by a muscular design, with well-defined and modern lines. Inside, it features a 3D digital dashboard and a multimedia system with customizable buttons for a better driving experience. The steering wheel is small in size and positioned low. From a performance point of view, the steering is light but precise, guaranteeing road holding. Driving comfort is high, especially in the hybrid versions, excluding the GT Packs with 18-inch wheels. The starting price is around 27,000 euros.

Peugeot 408 it is a crossover characterized by angular and streamlined lines, and shares the mechanics and interiors with the 308, although it is 32 cm longer. The finishes are accurate, and the internal space is adequate. Due to its larger size, it is heavier than the 308. Acceleration remains quite good considering the power of the engine, and fuel consumption is decent. The car is stable and offers a high level of comfort when traveling. Version 1.2 Allure Pack is recommended for those looking for a comfortable and spacious car, with a lively but well-balanced three-cylinder engine in terms of vehicle size and weight. The starting price for this configuration is around 33,000 euros.

Peugeot 508 It is a sedan characterized by a bold design and almost coupe-like proportions: the side doors have frameless windows and the rear has a large tailgate. The space available on the sofa is limited. The weight of the vehicle is not excessive, since the structure is an elongated version of the one used in the previous 308. The streamlined lines of the vehicle help ensure excellent driveability, good shooting and reasonable fuel consumption. For those who travel frequently, Allure version 1.5 is recommended, which offers a good comfort and spaciousness. The starting price for this model is around 42,000 euros.

Peugeot 2008 is a crossover characterized by a bold and modern design, which shares the technical base with the Peugeot 208, but is 24 cm longer. The finishes are well cared for, and the trunk offers discreet space. The car proved to be stable and comfortable, but handling did not reach exceptional levels. The three-cylinder 1.2 engines have an appreciable liveliness, while the gearboxes, especially the automatic, prove to be valid. The 102 HP 1.2 Allure version offers performance suitable for each type of use and has low consumption. The starting price for the Peugeot 2008 is around 25,000 euros.

Peugeot 3008, recently updated at the front, is a crossover with sculpted lines that catch the eye. The interior also features a distinctive design, with a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and elevated central tunnel. The driving experience is pleasant thanks to precise steering and suspension that controls body roll when cornering. On the engine side, all engines feature turbo technology and are also available in a hybrid version. They are distinguished by their liveliness and silence. The choice between a 1.5 BlueHDi or a 1.2 e-DCS6 mild hybrid will depend on the intended use of the vehicle. The starting price for the Peugeot 3008 is around 34,000 euros.

Peugeot 5008 It is a medium-large crossover equipped with three sliding central seats and two foldaway and removable rear seats located in the trunk. The front passenger compartment features a futuristic design similar to that of the Peugeot 3008. The vehicle structure is based on the 3008, but the wheelbase is 16cm longer, which contributes to stability on the road. Driving the Peugeot 5008 with both engines feels smooth, but not particularly sprinting. Considering the type of car, installing an automatic gearbox would be an excellent option, and this choice would bring considerable advantages to versions equipped with the 1.2 engine. From 37,000 euros.

Reliability, quality and Peugeot car problems

Speaking of reliability, a recent one investigation conducted by JD Power on breakdowns occurring to registered vehicles awarded Peugeot. The ranking of the most reliable brands, drawn up taking into account the defects registered for every 100 models of each manufacturer, has exalted the models of the French manufacturer. The faults were cataloged in 177 items sorted into 8 categories. The order of measurement in which the ranking is expressed is PP100: the lower the value expressed, the more reliable a brand is. For JD Power, number one on the market was therefore Peugeot (77 PP100).

5 out of 5 stars for Peugeot by Altroconsumo which determined the degree of trust on the various models in relation to the number of times it is necessary to take the car to the workshop. Net of repairs due to accidents and the crossing of a series of parameters provided by motorists, the cars of the transalpine manufacturer have obtained excellent feedback.

TÜV Sud, the German certification, inspection and testing body, expressed appreciations for Peugeot 207. Based on the data collected during the inspections carried out, it has drawn up the rankings of the most and least reliable cars, as well as bringing out the most common defects for dozens of cars. To emerge above all the reliability in the long term or up to 11 years.

Finally, the 4 stars (out of 5) awarded to the Peugeot 308 in thelast EuroNcap test. The aim was to measure the passive safety of new cars in the event of an accident, with a focus on the performance of protective devices for adults, children and pedestrians in impact situations. In recent years, a series of tests have been introduced to evaluate the effectiveness of safety systems designed to prevent accidents, such as the automatic emergency braking system or assisted driving on motorways.

As with any other car brand, Peugeots can also have some specific problems reported by users and insiders. Some models of Peugeot have had reports of problems with electronic systemsincluding problems with infotainment, parking sensors and other electrical components.

Some Peugeot vehicles may have problems with the transmission, such as automatic gearboxes which may be subject to malfunction or abnormal noise. Other owners have reported suspension problems, such as premature wear on the shock absorbers and springs. Some have reported higher than expected fuel consumption or lower than expected performance.

