How are Suzuki cars doing? Reliability, quality and problems according to tests and owners in the last 2-3 years

The auto Suzuki are recognized for their reliability, efficiency and quality. The brand has built its reputation on producing compact and easy-to-handle vehicles that suit both the demands of urban driving and off-road adventures. Suzuki cars are appreciated for their robustness, ease of maintenance and low cost.

Numerous Suzuki models offer performance on the road and economy in fuel consumption. Overall, Suzuki cars are particularly popular with consumers looking for practical, reliable and economical vehicles. Let’s dive into everything:

Suzuki Swift is a five-door utility car characterized by a lively and gritty design. Despite its compact dimensions, it offers a roomy interior and a discreet boot. The sporty dashboard contrasts with the quality of the plastics, which could be unrefined. The engines include the 1.2 engine, which offers a good acceleration when kept at high RPMs, but that can get noisy. The 1.4 version, equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system, offers a lively driving experience. The price starts from 22,000 euros.

Suzuki Swace It is based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports and is a spacious station wagon with a large cabin. The trunk, especially for a hybrid car, is generously sized. The hybrid system, shared with the Corolla, guarantees very low fuel consumption, especially in urban areas, and dynamic performance. Driving comfort both on the road and in traffic is appreciable. The Cool version is well equipped, while the Top adds useful devices, especially for parking, such as the automatic assistance system. The price starts from 32,000 euros.

Suzuki Ignis it is a small crossover with a distinctive character. The cheerful and spacious cabin, together with the generous boot, offers comfort. The car is well equipped, but could be a bit noisy. The mild hybrid version offers good responsiveness and low fuel consumption. Thanks to the ground clearance of 18 cm, it can tackle rough terrain and is also available with 4×4 all-wheel drive. The choice between the CVT version, which is more comfortable in town, the manual transmission, which offers a lively drive and a lower cost, and the 4WD version depends on the preferred use. The price starts from 21,000 euros.

Suzuki Vitara shares mechanicals with the S-Cross, but is more compact and more agile off-road. The cockpit has a traditional dashboard and offers ample space. The multimedia system may not be great. The 4WD all-wheel drive performs well off-road, while all versions guarantee agility, safety and a discreet comfort on the road. The 1.4 mild hybrid versions offer lively performance, while the 1.5 full hybrids are less responsive. The Top version, available with 4WD all-wheel drive, is ideal for snowy conditions or rough terrain. The price starts from 24,000 euros.

Suzuki S-Cross It’s a spacious mid-size crossover, well equipped for the price. The cockpit has a classic dashboard with discreet quality plastics and a careful assembly. It’s nimble around town and on winding roads, but could be a little stiff on bumpy roads. In the 1.4 light hybrid versions it offers good performance and reduced fuel consumption. The 1.5 full hybrid version is less snappy but more comfortable. There all-wheel drive is 4WD recommended for slippery terrain, while front-wheel drive is more economical. The price starts from 26,000 euros.

Suzuki Across, twin of the Toyota Rav4, differs in the front design and some details of the equipment. It is only available in the plug-in hybrid version. The cabin is roomy and well-crafted. The hybrid system is powerful, efficient and offers an electric range of 75km. The car is comfortable and silent, and performs well off-road thanks to the efficient 4×4 all-wheel drive. The version is fully equipped and does not include additional options. The six different colors available have no additional costs. The price starts from 55,000 euros.

Through the cross-analysis of data provided by consumers, including the age of the car, the mileage traveled and the frequency and severity of the faults found, Altroconsumo conducted a detailed reliability study of the different brands of cars divided by category, such as city cars, family cars and SUVs. In the city car category, oriental brands such as Suzuki stand out, recognized for their reliability.

Suzuki Vitara was therefore the first compact SUV to get the maximum score in EuroNcap tests, exceeding stringent rating standards for active and passive safety for occupants and pedestrians. Scores achieved in all four assessment areas – adult occupants, child occupants, pedestrians and safety assist – confirm that the Vitara is among the safest cars in its segment.

Suzuki uses high quality materials in the production of its cars, guaranteeing strength and durability. The cars are designed with a simple and robust engineering approach, avoiding complex solutions that could cause reliability problems.

Before being marketed, Suzuki cars are subjected to quality control and testing to ensure they meet company standards. Suzuki invests in research and development to continuously improve its technologies and components, thus ensuring constant evolution of its vehicles in terms of reliability and performance. Suzuki car owners often report positive experiences in terms of reliability and durability, thus helping to solidify the brand’s reputation for reliability.

