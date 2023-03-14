If you feel like hearty dishes, you can prepare fast and appetizing fillings by preparing Lyoner potatoes. Such versatile recipes can be easily combined with potato dishes such as fried or roasted potatoes and ensure an irresistible taste. Cut into slices or pieces and refined with the right spices and ingredients, you can enjoy them as a main course, as a side dish or as a starter. So let yourself be inspired by the following examples and try out some tasty and filling variants yourself!

This is how you can tastefully cook Lyon potatoes

Fried potatoes can usually be prepared quickly in a pan or in the oven. This makes them crispy and flavorful, with a perfect browning. Adding onions also provides an aromatic touch.

In addition, you can implement such recipe ideas for several people if you lack time or a limited budget. It can be tempting for most people to make such dishes at home without much effort. The golden-brown and spiced combinations not only whet the appetite, but can satisfy both small and large appetites.

The best part is that you can easily prepare roast potatoes this way. You can also use the Lyoner potatoes unpeeled and creatively combine them in a pan or in the oven for quick and easy preparation.

Simply toss the slices onto a baking sheet if you wish to save quite a bit on cookware. The French style of preparation further enhances the oven or stir-fry dish with the addition of caramelized onions and lots of butter. Here are some suggestions you can try yourself at home.

Prepare the classic in the oven with garlic and thyme

French tradition sautés this classic dish on the stove, but serving it as an accompaniment to a Sunday roast will delight your guests or family just as well. So use a baking pan in the oven instead to complete the recipe easily and without roasting. Another advantage of this dish is that it is also suitable for vegetarians. Serve the classic as a vegetarian dinner, for example, by garnishing it with beautifully arranged lettuce leaves.

Ingredients:

3 large onions, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

50 g Butter

1.2 kg medium-sized potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, or more to serve, if desired

2-3 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Preparation:

First, toss the sliced ​​onions, olive oil, and half the butter into your largest skillet.

Then sauté the ingredients over low-medium heat until the onions are softened but not yet golden – this may take a little more time.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cut the Lyonnaise potatoes into 1cm/½ thick slices.

Once the water is boiling, add the potatoes and bring to the boil again before setting the kitchen timer for 3 minutes.

Then drain the water and leave the potatoes in the colander to steam dry.

Now preheat your oven to 200°C.

Then remove the pan from the heat and add the parsley, thyme, garlic and the spices.

First, mix everything together carefully in the frying pan or, if space is limited, in a large mixing bowl.

Then tip the mixture into a large casserole dish, being careful not to leave it too low to the bottom.

Then spread the remaining butter on top and bake for about 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and crispy.

A little extra garnish of chopped parsley and fresh thyme is nice but not essential.

Mediterranean-style Lyon potatoes with olives, feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes

Generally called Pommes de Terre Lyonnaises in French, they are a crispy but tender potato dish. However, if you combine the potatoes in wedges or slices with sliced ​​caramelized onions, green olives, cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, you can add even more color and a mild flavor contrast to the dish. In addition, such a Mediterranean-prepared dish is also suitable as an accompaniment to fish or meat dishes.

Ingredients:

1.5 kg potatoes of your choice

1 tablespoon kosher salt or regular salt

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil for frying

2 larger onions, sliced

1 shallot, also sliced

4 finely chopped garlic cloves

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 teaspoon white pepper, freshly ground

8 green Greek olives, pitted and roughly chopped

3 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, roughly chopped

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Preparation:

First, boil the washed potatoes, unpeeled and whole, in a saucepan with cold water

Then add 1 teaspoon salt and reduce the heat to medium-high for about 8 minutes.

First, drain the potatoes well and let them cool slightly and remove the skin or leave them as is.

Then cut the Lyon potatoes into thicker slices.

Then sauté the onions and shallots in the heated olive oil over low heat for 8-10 minutes without burning them and season with 1 tsp salt.

Add the garlic and cook until lightly golden brown, 2 minutes.

Leave as much oil in the pan as possible, then transfer the vegetables to a cutting board and set aside.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven and divide the sliced ​​potatoes into 4 portions.

In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat, add the first batch of potatoes and fry on both sides until golden.

Season with white pepper and salt and repeat with the remaining potatoes.

Grease a casserole dish and finish cooking all the potatoes in the oven for about 15 minutes.

Finally, sprinkle with the remaining ingredients and serve warm.

Prepare the potato dish with cream and serve with meat

The delicious Lyon potatoes are also suitable as a dish for a family or holiday gathering because they are simple and delicious. Still, the dish is fancy enough to serve meats like turkey, chicken, ham, pork, beef steaks, or even duck. Thus, you will not overwhelm the taste of the main course and you will be able to offer your guests a tasty side dish.

Ingredients:

approx. 2 kg unpeeled red potatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 onions, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons fresh, chopped garlic

1/2 cup unsalted sweet cream butter

3 tablespoons cream

coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon of sugar

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

1/2 cup fresh and roughly chopped parsley leaves

Preparation: