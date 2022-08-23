Giorgia Soleri goes back to talking about the state of health that conditions her daily life. This is a condition common to many women. Soleri returns to engage in the dissemination of endometriosis through a post that shows it before the last surgery. Here’s what Giorgia Soleri wrote on Instagram.

Giorgia Soleri is known to most for being the girlfriend of Damiano David, the lead singer of Maneskin. Both are waging a battle assiduously. Soleri does not want to be recognized as Damiano’s girlfriend; Damiano would like to distance himself from being recognized as the singer of Maneskin. The public is waiting to understand why else they should know the two.

Soleri returns to talk about her health conditions. The girlfriend of the Maneskin singer posted on Instagram the latest updates on the disease she suffers from, endometriosis. Giorgia Soleri publishes very personal content online in order to support those in the same condition. There are many words, photographs and short videos about the most intimate details. From swelling to what kind of creams do you use to relieve yourself. The good news is that the young influencer has managed to make it clear that she always and only talks about her condition, something that cannot be elevated to a general reference. This is an important position. A revelation that comes after participating in many events on endometriosis, events in which Soleri was inexplicably involved alongside doctors and professionals in the sector certainly more competent than her.

Giorgia Soleri before and after the surgery

The latest post published on Instagram by Giorgia Soleri shows the former model before surgery for endometriosis. Just a year ago in this same period, Soleri underwent a complex surgery. The emotions that animated her in her time were a mixture of fear and hope. Although the post is also a way to reiterate that today there is still no cure for endometriosis, Soleri puts a full stop in what was the beginning of a new chapter in her much-talked-about illness. Endometriosis has not ceased to be an impediment to Soleri’s normal life, at least on a monthly basis. Compared to a year ago, however, the influencer speaks of a tangible improvement in one’s life.

In fact, while the first posts of the period that brought Soleri to the fore saw her confined to the house, it seems that in the last year Giorgia’s health conditions have greatly improved. In fact, the former model has been engaged throughout the year in the promotion of her book “Miss Nobody” for which she likes to call herself a poet. She is a poet, in fact, she is too little feminist for today’s authors.

