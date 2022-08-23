Home Health Dan Harmon says a community movie is out – Gamereactor
Health

Dan Harmon says a community movie is out – Gamereactor

by admin
Dan Harmon says a community movie is out – Gamereactor

We’ve heard all kinds of upcoming developments and news about a potential community movie over the past few months, but overall, the idea for the movie is more of a hopeful proposition for fans, actors and even creator Dan Harmon. the premise. However, there does seem to be progress on this front recently, as Harmon said in an interview with Newsweek:

“What I’m going to say now is that it’s a question of ‘when’.[說]This sentence is very cautious. Three years ago, it was accurate to say “it’s a matter of when, not if”. The wheels have been running for so long.

For those wondering what stage this project is at, Harmon goes a step further and adds, “How about a specific thing? It has an outline. There is a product put together and marketed in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.

Of course, don’t expect the movie to be around for a considerable amount of time if it does get picked, because it takes a while for the movie to be made, as Harmon said, ‘It could be one to eight years from now’ – that’s how the industry works, especially when you take into account pandemics and such,’ After a while, he continued, “It doesn’t mean there will be a movie tomorrow. It means there will definitely be one.

Do you go to a community movie?

See also  Covid: 927 positive, 10 victims - Health

You may also like

He no longer remembers his name, Alzheimer at...

As Giorgia Meloni tells herself on social media

PlayStation’s next-generation VR device “PlayStation VR2” is scheduled...

A Treatment for the Most Aggressive Form of...

As Giorgia Meloni tells herself on social media

“How I was reduced before the operation”

From James Webb new photos of Jupiter: auroras...

In the “Black Street Saints Reboot Edition”, being...

Monkeypox: a 50-year-old Italian who died in Cuba...

From James Webb new photos of Jupiter: auroras...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy