We’ve heard all kinds of upcoming developments and news about a potential community movie over the past few months, but overall, the idea for the movie is more of a hopeful proposition for fans, actors and even creator Dan Harmon. the premise. However, there does seem to be progress on this front recently, as Harmon said in an interview with Newsweek:

“What I’m going to say now is that it’s a question of ‘when’.[說]This sentence is very cautious. Three years ago, it was accurate to say “it’s a matter of when, not if”. The wheels have been running for so long.

For those wondering what stage this project is at, Harmon goes a step further and adds, “How about a specific thing? It has an outline. There is a product put together and marketed in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.

Of course, don’t expect the movie to be around for a considerable amount of time if it does get picked, because it takes a while for the movie to be made, as Harmon said, ‘It could be one to eight years from now’ – that’s how the industry works, especially when you take into account pandemics and such,’ After a while, he continued, “It doesn’t mean there will be a movie tomorrow. It means there will definitely be one.

