2022-08-23
Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II

On August 23, 1960, Oscar Hammerstein II died. Oscar Hammerstein is a famous American musical producer and lyricist. He has won the Academy Award for Best Original Song twice. Representative works include “South Pacific”, “The King and I”, “The Sound of Music” and so on.

In 1921, Hammerstein wrote his first musical, Always You, on Broadway, and he went on to work with producer Otto Harbach and composer Jerome Kern for many years on several musicals. In 1943, Hammerstein began working with Richard Rogers, which brought both of them to the peak of their careers, and their representative works include “South Pacific”, “The King and I”, “The Sound of Music” and so on. In 1960, shortly after the premiere of “The Sound of Music”, Hammerstein died of stomach cancer, and “Edelweiss” became his posthumous work.Return to Sohu, see more

