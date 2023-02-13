Biscuits are a food used for breakfast or as a snack by many Italians. There are various types of biscuits, both industrial and homemade. Precisely for the industrial one we wonder if we are doing our body good and how many we can eat a day, given that those are more caloric and more sugary. Therefore, if you choose to have breakfast with it every day, it is recommended to make them at home, since they are more natural and tastier. But let’s see how many we can eat per day.

How many cookies can you eat for snack? Here is the answer

As we were saying, there are various types of biscuits, all with different nutritional values. However, you should not choose those with the wording “without”, for example “without sugar”. This is because to avoid sugar, other substances are added, perhaps more harmful.

Then we have the wholemeal line, products with wholemeal flour, which contains from 2 to 8 grams of fiber. To be considered good, there must be at least 5 grams of fiber and a sugar intake no higher than 10%. The best ones for our health are the dry ones, which have fewer calories.

You can eat up to 6 cookies a day, but it’s important to choose ones that are moderate in fat and low in calories.

If, on the other hand, you want to eat them as a snack, the important thing is not to exceed the quantities. Snacks, whether in the morning or in the afternoon, should provide about 5/10% of daily energy, or between 75 and 150 calories if you are following a weight loss diet. Usually in diets about 30 grams of biscuits are recommended for breakfast, or about 2 or 3 biscuits. However, dietary ones are recommended, i.e. with less fat and less sugar, so as not to affect the diet.

In any case, the important thing is not to eat more than necessary, so as not to gain weight.