“How many deaths on New Year’s Eve” – Il Tempo

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, medical experts are warning of a surge in respiratory infections that are being exacerbated by the holiday season. Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio hospital, has issued a sobering assessment of the current situation, stating “We are probably in the most acute phase of respiratory infections, a mix between the classic flu, in its various forms, and the new variants of Covid.”

Pregliasco pointed out that the convergence of Covid variants and the flu has led to a significant increase in the number of people falling ill with respiratory infections. “We currently have 1 million people sick with respiratory infections, we are at the maximum level. And unfortunately we have reached 515 victims in the last week, probably in 7 days, for New Year’s Eve, we will exceed 600 Covid deaths,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Pregliasco warned that Covid is likely to remain a persistent threat, with fluctuating waves of infections. “Unfortunately, Covid will remain with us with a trend like that of a stone in a pond, in waves. The tendency for the following years will be to reduce, at least it should except for the onset of new unexpected and dangerous variants that we cannot exclude,” he stated.

As the world braces for the impact of the holiday season on respiratory infections, Pregliasco’s warning serves as a timely reminder of the need for continued vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines. With the threat of new variants still looming, it is clear that the battle against respiratory infections is far from over.