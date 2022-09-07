A good night’s sleep is the best medical advice ever: sleeping well is not only good for physical health but also for mental health.

Since sleep is a key element for human well-being, a group of scientists among the best at Stanford Medicine they made a sensational discovery. They call her ‘sleeping age’ and can positively or negatively affect long-term health.

According to what experts explained to the English tabloid ‘The Sun’, the age of sleep is one age projection which connects to psycho-physical well-being in proportion to the quality of rest. This data was discovered and revealed after the careful observation of a group of patients.

The research subjects belonged to the same age group and all aspects and characteristics of sleep were monitored. They were 12,000 individuals followed by the team of scientists, led by Dott. Emmanuel Mignot.

What is the age of sleep

The age of sleep is there correspondence between age and habits during rest. These usually change over the years; although there are different and particular characteristics for each individual, there are elements that are generally common according to age.

However, it has been widely documented in the medical literature that sleep quality is related to health: the more this deteriorates, the worse the rest becomes, and viceversa. A condition that obviously can only rotate on itself, especially in older ages.

This was the research subject of Mignot and his team, who studied every detail in their patients during sleep, from chin movements to heartbeat and breathing. The aim was to develop a search criterion that could calculate the age of sleep and identify variations related to death.

Humans spend about a third of their life sleeping, and some nocturnal habits can be disastrous for our health – for example, waking up for less than a minute without remembering it later.

How to improve sleep quality

The expert explained: “We found that the sleep fragmentation – when you wake up several times during the night for less than a minute without remembering it – it is one of the greatest predictors of mortality. We do not know how it contributes to the higher risk of mortality, but the data show the link ”.

“We can exploit the difference between the chronological age and the sleeping age to estimate the probability of mortality, bearing in mind that aadvanced sleeping age indicates a health problem. We have found that young subjects with long sleep have a higher risk of death ”.

Despite this, there remains a large margin in which it is possible improve your sleep and their living conditions. Going to bed and waking up at regular times is a great start to improving sleep quality.

It is not necessary to sleep excessively, but enough to fully rest. It has been shown that most strokes and heart attacks could be avoided with regular sleep.