How many times a week is it recommended to eat red meat, make no mistake

Red meat, according to experts, should be consumed infrequently. That’s how many portions are allowed.

The Red meat it should only be consumed a few times in order not to run into certain problems.

According to a recent survey, it would seem that in Italy there is a percentage of approximately8 percent vegetarians.

The types of meat

This means that many people in the Bel Paese should appreciate i meat dishes.

On the other hand, there are numerous dishes that include meat and which are very successful both in our area and abroad.

In fact, to help this variety are also the different types of meat. First of all, therefore, it is distinguished according to the color.

And, the color, in turn, is due to the amount of myoglobin present, as well as a globular protein placed in the fibers of the muscles.

However, in general, we find three types of meat: the rossathe bianca and the nera.

We cannot dwell on all the species of animals that belong to certain types. However, we list at least a few.

For example, among the red meats we find the manzoil vealil pigil cavallo.

Instead, among the white meats there are the polloil turkeyil rabbitthe Pharaoh. The black meats, on the other hand, are those of the game.

According to a rather recent research, therefore, it seems that the most consumed species in the world are cattle and chicken.

In this case, as regards theItaliaaccording to data collected by Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Databaseit seems that the daily consumption of meat it should be about 110 grams per capita.

The consumption of red meat

And, at this point, we should, however, ask ourselves if red meat can really harm our body in the long run, as is often said.

In short, it is important to ask ourselves if there is really a connection between excessive consumption of red meat and cardiovascular diseases.

In fact, it would seem that these questions are not so easy to answer and that there are quite different answers to each other.

Yes, because it seems that some experts would even like to eliminate it from the diet, while others, on the other hand, seem to see many positive sides in it, such as, for example, minerals not vitamins present.

Recently, therefore, at the Northwestern Universityi.e. one of the most renowned universities in the United States, a research was carried out with which we tried to explain what are adequate weekly portions.

In practice, the researchers examined almost 30 thousand subjects of which they have controlled eating habits for about thirty years.

The results, therefore, had to make it clear whether there was really a correlation between red meat and cardiovascular disease.

In short, in the end, it would seem that people who are used to eating at least two servings of red meat a weekmay have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Instead, as regards the consumption of white meat, it seems that there are no significant health risks.