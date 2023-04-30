Home » How many times a week is it recommended to eat red meat, make no mistake
Health

How many times a week is it recommended to eat red meat, make no mistake

by admin
How many times a week is it recommended to eat red meat, make no mistake

Red meat, according to experts, should be consumed infrequently. That’s how many portions are allowed.

The Red meat it should only be consumed a few times in order not to run into certain problems.

According to a recent survey, it would seem that in Italy there is a percentage of approximately8 percent vegetarians.

The types of meat

This means that many people in the Bel Paese should appreciate i meat dishes.

Cold cuts (Pexels) – Wineandfoodtour.it

On the other hand, there are numerous dishes that include meat and which are very successful both in our area and abroad.

In fact, to help this variety are also the different types of meat. First of all, therefore, it is distinguished according to the color.

And, the color, in turn, is due to the amount of myoglobin present, as well as a globular protein placed in the fibers of the muscles.

However, in general, we find three types of meat: the rossathe bianca and the nera.

We cannot dwell on all the species of animals that belong to certain types. However, we list at least a few.

For example, among the red meats we find the manzoil vealil pigil cavallo.

Instead, among the white meats there are the polloil turkeyil rabbitthe Pharaoh. The black meats, on the other hand, are those of the game.

According to a rather recent research, therefore, it seems that the most consumed species in the world are cattle and chicken.

In this case, as regards theItaliaaccording to data collected by Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Databaseit seems that the daily consumption of meat it should be about 110 grams per capita.

See also  the study of cerebral blood vessels and new drugs for the treatment of stroke

The consumption of red meat

And, at this point, we should, however, ask ourselves if red meat can really harm our body in the long run, as is often said.

Red meat

Red meat (Pexels) – Wineandfoodtour.it

In short, it is important to ask ourselves if there is really a connection between excessive consumption of red meat and cardiovascular diseases.

In fact, it would seem that these questions are not so easy to answer and that there are quite different answers to each other.

Yes, because it seems that some experts would even like to eliminate it from the diet, while others, on the other hand, seem to see many positive sides in it, such as, for example, minerals not vitamins present.

Recently, therefore, at the Northwestern Universityi.e. one of the most renowned universities in the United States, a research was carried out with which we tried to explain what are adequate weekly portions.

In practice, the researchers examined almost 30 thousand subjects of which they have controlled eating habits for about thirty years.

The results, therefore, had to make it clear whether there was really a correlation between red meat and cardiovascular disease.

White meat

White meat (Pixabay) – Wineandfoodtour.it

In short, in the end, it would seem that people who are used to eating at least two servings of red meat a weekmay have an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Instead, as regards the consumption of white meat, it seems that there are no significant health risks.

You may also like

“Cruel and brutal aggressor, he may strike again.”...

It can be so beneficial for the bed

Mental health alarm: “Psychiatrists are missing”

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Kiev attacks the...

Cooking and baking with rhubarb | > –...

Long live the Meloni government which also works...

New FIAT Topolino on the way? What will...

At Mogol’s house: “Here I have a gym...

in the night Zelensky dropped bombs in the...

Lichens on garden furniture: washing-up liquid with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy