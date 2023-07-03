Home » How much water we really should be drinking on hot days
Health

How much water we really should be drinking on hot days

by admin
How much water we really should be drinking on hot days

When it’s hot, we sweat and lose salt as well as water. How much do we have to drink on hot days? And is sparkling or still water healthier? Nutrition expert Anja Schwengel-Exner answers the most important questions for hot summer days.

Ms. Schwengel-Exner, you work as a nutrition expert at the consumer advice center in Bavaria. When the temperature is high, what do you drink when you are thirsty?
Quite simply: tap water, nice and cool and fresh from the tap. Sometimes I flavor the water with mint leaves, a slice of lemon or other fruit. That gives you a different taste. But I usually drink the water pure.

Some people are skeptical about tap water, fearing residues or contamination. Right?
Tap water is a food that is very well controlled in Germany. It can therefore be drunk without hesitation, as long as there are no lead pipes in the house. A few general hygiene points should also be observed.

Login here

See also  Without this fruit you risk weight gain and diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension

You may also like

TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology ( Friuli Venezia...

The Health Risks of Remote Working during the...

Here are 5 foods considered carcinogenic by WHO...

Which is better, weight training or bodyweight training?

The Many Faces of Skin Cancer: Understanding Different...

Italy is not a country for the elderly,...

Conference Highlights Importance of Video Head Impulse Test...

Bitter taste in the mouth while eating? Here’s...

Sports Activity and Proper Nutrition: Finding the Perfect...

What are cats not allowed to eat in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy