How much water we really should be drinking on hot days

When it’s hot, we sweat and lose salt as well as water. How much do we have to drink on hot days? And is sparkling or still water healthier? Nutrition expert Anja Schwengel-Exner answers the most important questions for hot summer days.

Ms. Schwengel-Exner, you work as a nutrition expert at the consumer advice center in Bavaria. When the temperature is high, what do you drink when you are thirsty?

Quite simply: tap water, nice and cool and fresh from the tap. Sometimes I flavor the water with mint leaves, a slice of lemon or other fruit. That gives you a different taste. But I usually drink the water pure.

Some people are skeptical about tap water, fearing residues or contamination. Right?

Tap water is a food that is very well controlled in Germany. It can therefore be drunk without hesitation, as long as there are no lead pipes in the house. A few general hygiene points should also be observed.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

