How often to change your toothbrush: Timing is important to avoid mouth infections

The toothbrush is an essential tool for oral hygiene and must be replaced at exact times to prevent infections and problems.

Oral health passes through a good daily practice, which consists of a structured routine with brushing, flossing and mouthwash. However, in addition to performing these steps three times a day, it is essential to use suitable products.

Not all toothbrushes are the same and above all they don’t last forever therefore they must be chosen carefully and replaced progressively to avoid repercussions.

Toothbrush: how often it should be changed and which one to choose

The choice of toothbrush is important because every tooth structure is different. There are people with a very wide mouth and therefore with important teeth, others who instead have limited space and dental overcrowding. These features are essential to understand how to orient yourself.

Also the timing and, therefore, the duration of the toothbrush they play a decisive role because the bristles must be intact in order to carry out their work, whether it is a mechanical product or an electric toothbrush.

The toothbrush is the main tool for dental cleaning because it allows you to remove plaque and food residues. The choice of bristles is indicative because their thickness, quantity and also their strength determine different types of work in the oral cavity. The bristles to carry out the cleansing correctly must not only pass over the teeth but act as friction so as to prevent i residues can degenerate into pathologiesgingivitis and bad breath.

This means replacing the toothbrush periodically with an average of 3 months. Obviously, this is an indicative time because you have to observe the product to realize when it is no longer useful for the purpose. When the bristles start to wear out and open outwards or lose their colour, it means that the toothbrush is no longer useful. For electric toothbrushes, however, the color of the bristles tends to fade.

There are several factors to consider when choosing a toothbrush. Usually, to avoid problems and repercussions, it is useful to get advice from your own medico. Therefore, not only must the softness of the bristles be taken into account, but it will be essential to make one’s choice based on the shape of the teeth and also on the type of salivation.