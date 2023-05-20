How to change the color of a folder on Mac? The whole procedure

If you have read our guide on how to extract a ZIP file on Mac, you will certainly know that macOS allows you to perform many actions with very few clicks. Well, changing folder color is not one of them. In fact, to change the color of a folder on Mac, you need to carry out a complex procedure: here’s how!

First, right-click any folder on your Mac. Then click on “Get Information” and then on the folder icon at the top left in the “Info” menu. After selecting the folder icon (which will be surrounded by a blue halo), go to the macOS menu bar and click on Edit, and then again on Copy (or use the Command + C keyboard combination).

done that, Open Spotlight with Command + Space and, from here, look for the “Preview” system app. Open Preview and go back to the menu bar: from here, on File, click on “New from clipboard”. You will see a file with the “standard” icon of the macOS folder, which you can now modify as you prefer. From here, therefore, you just need to use the “Tools” menu and, finally, the “Adjust Color” tool to set the color you want for the folder.

Once you have the new icon, go to the menu bar again, to Edit and again to Copy (CMD + C, we remind you). Return to the sub-menu of information about your starting folder, Select the top left icon again and go to the Edit menu in the toolbar. Here, select “Paste” (or CMD+V), and you can change the “old” folder icon to a new one, exactly the same but in a different color!

Attention! It is possible that the procedure does not work correctly in some cases, perhaps due to problems with the macOS clipboard. If, once you open the Preview app, you cannot click on “New from clipboard”, you can adopt this alternative way: restart your Mac, right-click on any folder (preferably empty) and then on Copy .

Reopen Preview, and now you can successfully click “New from clipboard” without any problem! Then follow the other steps of the guide without any changes and you will arrive at a different colored icon for your folders! If you wish, you can also find out how to use two audio devices simultaneously on Mac.