Home » with Gabriela Estevez, Miryan Prunotto and Marcos Carasso
Entertainment

with Gabriela Estevez, Miryan Prunotto and Marcos Carasso

by admin

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program is broadcast on Córdoba television, the political program carried out by La Voz.

The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on El Doce, hosted by Federico Giammaría and Florencia Ripoll, in addition to the participation of other journalists from our media.

Watch Voice and vote live

In this broadcast, the candidate for lieutenant governor of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Miryan Prunotto, will be a guest.

In addition, the candidate for lieutenant governor of Together for Change, Marcos Carasso and the candidate for lieutenant governor of Creo en Córdoba de Todos, Gabriela Estévez.

The program includes the participation of other La Voz journalists and editors in different segments: Mariano Bergero and Chumbi. The producer is Juan Manuel González.

In post-production: Paula Gaido, Juan Leyes, Lucía Pérez Rittano, Mauricio Ortega and Lucía Busciglio.

See also  Nike's most sustainable running shoe Air Zoom Alphafly "Next Nature" officially debuts

You may also like

Dan Croll releases music video for ‘Fools’ |...

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was soured by “clamshell...

Tigres gives a bell, eliminates its archrival Monterrey...

“Without Lábaque you can’t and with him alone...

Both dramas will premiere on the 17th of...

The verdict of a popular jury left a...

International Tea Day: benefits and origin of the...

Director Xin Shuang of the suspense drama “The...

Batista, second to Cositorto and vice president of...

They planted 5,000 araucarias to restore a burned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy