with Gabriela Estevez, Miryan Prunotto and Marcos Carasso

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program is broadcast on Córdoba television, the political program carried out by La Voz.

The broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on El Doce, hosted by Federico Giammaría and Florencia Ripoll, in addition to the participation of other journalists from our media.

Watch Voice and vote live

In this broadcast, the candidate for lieutenant governor of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Miryan Prunotto, will be a guest.

In addition, the candidate for lieutenant governor of Together for Change, Marcos Carasso and the candidate for lieutenant governor of Creo en Córdoba de Todos, Gabriela Estévez.

The program includes the participation of other La Voz journalists and editors in different segments: Mariano Bergero and Chumbi. The producer is Juan Manuel González.

In post-production: Paula Gaido, Juan Leyes, Lucía Pérez Rittano, Mauricio Ortega and Lucía Busciglio.