With Kicillof, hard Kirchnerism hopes to concentrate in Buenos Aires

The move to locate Sergio Massa as a presidential candidate forces hardcore Kirchnerism to focus its main strategy on retaining the province of Buenos Aires at the hands of the current governor, Axel Kicillof.

In this sense, within Unión por la Patria, different alternatives are being evaluated so that the candidacy for vice-government is a clear expression of the space led by La Cámpora hand in hand with Cristina Fernández.

The mayor of La Matanza, Verónica Magario, with the political structure of similar mayors, would have some advantage in this fight, although first it must be clear if Kicillof will definitely be the candidate.

With Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro displaced from the national formula, the camporismo desperately needs to retain a space of power, particularly given the possibility that Peronism will actually have to leave the Casa Rosada next December.

An essential question goes through the date that this candidate of the Buenos Aires ruling party sets for the elections. That is to say, if he hits them with the presidential elections or he prefers to play on his side leading the province given the chance of a national defeat that would take away his adherence.

Many mayors of the conurband are also juggling going stick with the provincial election. These are, for example, Jorge Ferraresi (Hazelnut), Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes), Mariel Fernandez (Moreno), Federico Achaval (Pillar), Mariano Cascallares (Admiral Brown), Julio Zamora (Tiger), Fernando Moreira (San Martin). , Lucas Ghi (Moron) and John Jose Mussi (Berazategui).

Another chance for camporismo is to add places in the lists of candidates to the National Congress.