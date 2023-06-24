Italy extends the moratorium to recognition systems f…

A decree-law extends the ban on the installation of facial recognition systems in Italy. The provision therefore extends the moratorium that prevents private individuals and public authorities from installing video surveillance systems capable of using a facial recognition algorithm. Let’s see the full details.

Stop facial recognition in Italy

Il decree-law 51 of 2023 extends the moratorium on facial recognition systems in Italy. As foreseen by the new provision, at least until 31 December 2025 it will not be possible to install video surveillance systems with face recognition systems.

The measure concerns both private individuals and public authorities. The new decree-law is an extension of the already existing ban which would have expired on December 31 without such an intervention. After the approval of the Chamber, the decree should also receive the ok from the Senate, without particular problems.

It must be emphasized, however, that the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, a few months ago expressed himself in favor of facial recognition systems in Italy. At the moment, however, the Government does not seem willing to intervene. In recent weeks, however, the EU has come out against facial recognition.

We’ll see what the next news will be. In any case, it seems clear that without clear and defined legislation, especially linked to the processing of collected data, facial recognition systems will continue to be opposed and blocked, both in Italy and in Europe.

