How often to thoroughly clean the refrigerator: indications for safeguarding health from mold and contamination

The care of the house also involves that of the appliances: how often should the refrigerator be cleaned thoroughly? What to know to avoid risks

Il refrigerator it is the appliance par excellence and for this reason we should never neglect it. Here we keep our foods, our ready meals, the ingredients we use for cooking. It becomes clear that, to avoid health problems, such as the proliferation and spread of bacteria or even mold that contaminate our food, we need to take great care of it. How often should we deep clean it? Let’s find out!

We’re not talking about when we just “dust it off” quickly or throw away what is no longer usable, such as expired ingredients. We all know that, from time to time, it is necessary to completely empty the fridge and proceed with a thorough cleansing, sanitizing everything so as to make it come back as new. How often should this procedure be implemented?

Cleaning and sanitizing the fridge: how often should we do it? This way you safeguard the health of your family

Well, obviously a lot depends on how much we take care of it every single day. In particular, if we are used to and clean the fridge oftenwhile not emptying it continuously, but being careful of any crumbs, stagnant water, as well as not to neglect gaskets and the like, then it becomes easier and less “urgent” to provide for total sanitation.

This means that if at least once a month we throw away expired foods, sanitize shelves and drawers, make sure there are no splashes and the like, then super thorough cleansingwhich forces us to completely disassemble the fridge, twice a year will be enough.

Be careful though, twice a year doesn’t mean that, when we get down to business, we can be superficial. We will have to arm ourselves with patience and above all gods right products to make sure we disinfect every corner. We can also use natural ingredients, such as vinegar, lemon and baking soda, not necessarily the chemical ones from the supermarket, as long as the result guarantees us to protect the health of our family.

So, in summary: a “classic” cleaning once a month and a thorough, absolute one every six months, or twice a year. Clearly, if we prefer to shorten the times and therefore thoroughly sanitize the fridge more often, we can easily also do this every three to four months, at our discretion. The important thing is never to go below this threshold to avoid any kind of problem.