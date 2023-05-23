US debt ceiling: Biden-McCarthy meeting. Progress, but nothing done yet

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy again ended in stalemate.

While both noted progress in negotiations to raise or suspend the US debt ceiling, no deal has yet been reached.

McCarthy called the White House meeting “productive” and “professional.”

“I think the tone tonight was better than any time we met,” McCarthy said.

Before the meeting, Biden said that “there are still differences”, however showing optimism on the outcome of the negotiations.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that, in the absence of a deal, the United States will default on date X on June 1 next.