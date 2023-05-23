Bolivia, seized 9.2 tons of coca in one of the largest operations ever

A shipment of 9.2 tons of coca leaves from Peru has been seized in Bolivia. This was announced on Monday by the Interior Ministry Eduardo del Castillo. The leaves were in 795 parcels found by police in a truck during a search on a road in the Andes, the interior minister said, noting that it was one of the largest seizures of its kind. The deal took place in the middle of last week but wasn’t officially announced until Monday. Minister Del Castillo said that these leaves were intended for drug trafficking and their illegal sale in Bolivian territory. Bolivia has repeatedly said it serves as a bridge for Peruvian cocaine to Brazil and other countries, but such a large amount of coca leaves seized by Peru is unusual. According to the Peruvian National Commission for Development and Drug-Free Life, coca cultivation in Peru reached 80,381 hectares in 2021, and 10% is used for legal purposes, such as chewing and infusions. According to the United Nations, Peru is one of the main coca and cocaine producing countries, along with Colombia and Bolivia