Home » Bolivia, seized 9.2 tons of coca in one of the largest operations ever
World

Bolivia, seized 9.2 tons of coca in one of the largest operations ever

by admin
Bolivia, seized 9.2 tons of coca in one of the largest operations ever

A shipment of 9.2 tons of coca leaves from Peru has been seized in Bolivia. This was announced on Monday by the Interior Ministry Eduardo del Castillo. The leaves were in 795 parcels found by police in a truck during a search on a road in the Andes, the interior minister said, noting that it was one of the largest seizures of its kind. The deal took place in the middle of last week but wasn’t officially announced until Monday. Minister Del Castillo said that these leaves were intended for drug trafficking and their illegal sale in Bolivian territory. Bolivia has repeatedly said it serves as a bridge for Peruvian cocaine to Brazil and other countries, but such a large amount of coca leaves seized by Peru is unusual. According to the Peruvian National Commission for Development and Drug-Free Life, coca cultivation in Peru reached 80,381 hectares in 2021, and 10% is used for legal purposes, such as chewing and infusions. According to the United Nations, Peru is one of the main coca and cocaine producing countries, along with Colombia and Bolivia

See also  temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

You may also like

Daily horoscope for May 23, 2023 | Fun

Ireland: mandatory health labeling for alcohol is legal

here’s which departments and how to participate

Nikola Jokić with Denver in the finals of...

Slovenia law for refunding violations of anti-corona measures...

The Wall Street Journal says US financier Jeffrey...

Serie A, Juventus penalized by 10 points in...

Salt, if you keep it badly, becomes an...

Change-color Film Stéphane Olijnk LGBTQIA+

Women surprise with the melancholic “Horizontal on fire”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy