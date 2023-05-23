That Cali smile again

Cali needs to overcome the physical and psychological traces of the social outbreak, which reflect a deteriorated and pessimistic city; For this reason, the ‘Cali, let’s smile again’ campaign, an initiative of the Government of Valle del Cauca that seeks to recover civility and a sense of belonging in the inhabitants of the city, is timely and necessary.

This campaign by Governor Clara Luz Roldán contemplates a series of institutional and citizen activities to promote healthy coexistence, cordiality and good deeds among those who live in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Stimulating civility, the sense of belonging and the self-esteem of the inhabitants of a city is of vital importance, since it has a significant impact on the construction of an optimistic vision, which is the starting point to achieve positive transformations.

These fundamental elements contribute to strengthening social ties, fostering citizen participation and promoting an environment conducive to growth and well-being for all, and that is precisely what Cali needs to counter a pessimistic narrative in which despair marks the relationship. of the Caleños with the city and between them.

Stimulating a sense of belonging is essential for people from Cali to feel an active part of their city.

By identifying with their environment, people develop an emotional bond and a connection to their community.

This translates into greater care and preservation of public spaces, as well as a commitment to work together for the common good.

When citizens feel part of something bigger, an environment conducive to cooperation, the development of community projects and the promotion of local progress is generated.

When citizens feel valued and committed to their community, an environment conducive to working for the collective well-being is generated.

May Cali smile again!

Comments