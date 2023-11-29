Home » November 25th, Riforma-Mentis will also be on the Syllabus platform
November 25th, Riforma-Mentis will also be on the Syllabus platform

In the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against WomenSyllabus is enriched with a new online course. Reformation of the Mindpromoted by the Department of Public Function – Presidency of the Council of Ministers, with the support of Formez PA, enters the web platform catalogue for the training of the 3.2 million employees of the Public Administration.

“The International Day against Violence against Women reminds us how far we still have to do to build a society capable of protect, defend and support women”, underlines Minister Paolo in a video message Zangrillo, who wanted and supported the initiative. “It is not enough to ‘say no’ to violence, we must commit to true and radical cultural change: each of us feel the duty to do their part!”.

An agreement is also being approved to combat violence against women directive of Minister Zangrillo who introduces further commitments towards all administrations, central and territorial. In addition to taking care of training and professional updating, these include the adoption of events, conferences, seminars, information and communication activities on the occasion of November 25th.

