ČT Sport reports changes in the composition of biathlon commentators

Fans could see Tomáš Lachman on the screens of ČT Sport since 2008, when he started covering biathlon events. Since then, he has commented countless rounds of the World Cup and has followed the races of several European and world championships from commentary stations. However, we can no longer find him in front of the camera and behind the microphone, the question remains if he will ever be able to return. At the beginning of May, his life turned upside down.

A fall down the stairs and a serious injury that left him partially paralyzed are to blame. The first months after the tragic injury were not rosy at all, the commentator just lay on the bed, motionless, speechless. According to the latest information, his state of health is supposed to be improving, he is also making his first movements and communicating. Lachman has already taken the first imaginary steps on his long road to recovery.

Czech Television was looking for a replacement, and in its search it came across a real diamond. This is former biathlete, three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion Gabriela Soukalová. The 34-year-old commentator will try her new role today, November 29. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and to seeing biathlon from a completely different perspective,” said Soukalová in a press release that was provided to Sport.cz.

The former great competitor is not the only addition to the commentary family, Tomáš Jílek is also a new member. He has been working for ČT for many years, you may know him as a commentator on the Tour de France or hockey. His biathlon debut will take place together with Soukalová during the first women’s relay race of this season.

The biathlon studio starts at 2:55 p.m. on CT Sport, in which Soukalová will be together with dramaturg and moderator Petr Kubásk, the race itself starts at 3:20 p.m.

