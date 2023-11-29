Sky Mobile, details on the agreement with Fastweb for mobile telephony

Sky’s announcement on the debut at the beginning of 2024 of the telephone operator Sky Mobile powered by Fastweb. After fiber optics for the home, we therefore chose to focus on mobile telephony, once again with the technical collaboration of Fastweb which, for Sky, will be something more than a classic partner on the mobile branch. One day after an announcement that surprised many, the colleagues of mondomobileweb.it they put the pieces together by reconstructing the contours of the operation.

Sky Mobile will not be a virtual operator such as Poste Mobile or CoopVoce, did not obtain any license from the Ministry. It will rely entirely on Fastweb, effectively becoming a distributor of SIMs and offers as written in yesterday’s press release, which in fact talks about “distribution agreement”. Sky Mobile, essentially, according to the story of sources verified by colleagues, will put its brand on SIMs created by Fastweb and operational in all respects as Fastwebthis would be the reason why the agreement will immediately include the use of 5G without any limitations and the operator will be called powered by Fastweb, with the supplier also appearing in the logo.

According to the reconstruction of colleagues therefore, anyone who chooses one of Sky Mobile’s mobile telephony offers in 2024 will become a Fastweb customer and not a Sky one. The new Sky Mobile branded Fastweb SIMs that will be delivered in the early months of next year will connect to the WindTre network with maximum 5G browsing speeds of 1.6 Gbps.