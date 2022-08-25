Essential. Not beautiful, no one knows how precise in the calculations, but essential. The app launched by the Lega to calculate how much families and individual citizens could pay with the tax measure promised by the party during the election campaign is simple. Perhaps too much if you think that it should give correct answers with the few data required.

‘Flat tax‘, this is the name of the app, has been available for a few days on the stores Apple e Google. The icon is a blue percentage symbol on a yellow background that changes to a smiley face. Once downloaded and launched, the app asks for very few data to calculate how much would be taxed with the tax regime proposed by Via Bellerio: number of people in the family unit; income received; number of dependent children. And then a single button possible to click: calculate.

And the calculation comes. There is nothing else. No data required for access. No login. No logout. It launches, it calculates, it closes. That’s all. The app is currently the 25th on downloaded on the Apple Store. Eleven votes obtained. Two stars on average. And just one comment: “A hoax, it does not exactly calculate the current taxation”.

A local app, no personal data required

Given the few data required, practically no personal data, the app should not present any privacy problems. It is a local app, not linked to external sites. A kind of calculator. “The application seems designed not to store or request personal data. A first analysis on the connections made did not reveal any connection with external sites and therefore no data interchange either for calculation or for profiling”, he commented to Italian tech Matteo Flora, IT security expert and CEO of The Fool.

The developer of the iOS version app is Stefano Scardanzan. So it appears at least on the Apple Store. Scardanzan is an entrepreneur and a Northern League municipal councilor in the municipality of Falcade, Belluno. On LinkedIn we read that he is the head of Weavers Web, a company that deals with web design and applications. Which would explain his role as a developer. The privacy policy of the app instead refers to the Tassaunica.it site, the Lega site dedicated to the Flat tax. The owner of the data is Formapolis Srl, a publishing house that seems to have only published books by Armando Siri, considered the father of the Lega single tax.

Doubts about the accuracy of the calculation made

The app therefore has no privacy risks. But it remains rather obscure as to the accuracy of the data obtained. You have to trust. Once the required data has been entered, the calculation is carried out. And here the app seems to replicate the phased mechanisms envisaged by the La Lega proposal. Phase one has already been implemented and is the Flat tax applied to VAT numbers with a flat-rate regime of up to 65 thousand euros.

The app starts from Phase two, where three types of tax families would benefit from the tax regime in the via Bellerio election proposal: singles with incomes up to € 30,000; single-income families up to € 55,000 and those with two salaries up to € 70,000. While Phase three, the one that provides for the single tax for all tax households regardless of income, if it starts, it will not do so before an analysis of the effects of Phase two. Either way, it’s on Phase Two that the app was designed.

Capaccioli: “Only an electoral tool”

For example, if you are a solo worker with an income above 30,000 euros, let’s say 31,000, the app tells you: “Unfortunately your gross income is higher than what is foreseen in Phase two. You will have to wait for the introduction of Phase three to take advantage of the 15% Flat Tax “. If, on the other hand, there are two people in the household with the same amount, the app becomes more analytical. It says how much the taxpayer currently pays (6,133.52 euros); how much he will pay (4,350 euros); how much will you save (1,783.52). And so on, calculating an annual gross saving that varies with the variation of the parameters entered.

It does not calculate deductions or tax credit. Just like in the Northern League proposal. Some accountants, contacted by Italian Tech, say that at first glance it is not clear how the app calculates the amounts due. Also by comparing the results obtained with the provisions of the League’s proposal. The impression, at the moment, is that more than a precise calculation tool, it is a piece among the others of the Northern League electoral campaign.