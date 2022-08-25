Original title: Rice: Juventus will compete with Roma Paredes Paris wants to add a buyout clause to the loan

Live it on August 25th, according to “Gazzetta dello Sport”, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to add a buyout clause to Paredes’ loan.

According to the report, Juventus are still trying to sign the midfielder, and the target is also very clear, that is, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Paredes. Juve may need to compete with Roma, however, as Roma are looking for a replacement for Wijnaldum following his injury.

Yesterday’s contact between Juventus and Paris released a positive signal. It seems that Paris is open to renting Paredes, but Paris hopes to add a buyout clause to Paredes’ loan.

However, the executives of Juventus insisted that they hope to introduce Paredes on a purely loan basis. Considering that Paris wanted to sell Paredes directly at the beginning, the negotiations between Juventus and Paris have made positive progress.

