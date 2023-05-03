How to drive away insects without killing them

Have you noticed one or more anthills in the garden and want to remove them without killing the insects? Then there are the next methods to get rid of ants permanently.

Remove anthills in the garden or leave them?

Have you noticed ants in the garden? In many cases, this is actually a good sign. Because the insects are beneficial insects that, among other things, loosen the soil and supply it with nutrients. They also feed on certain harmful insects and help keep the natural garden in balance.

Should one do something against many anthills?

It only becomes problematic when the insects multiply rapidly. If you have noticed a lot of anthills in the lawn or in the vegetable patch, you can drive the insects away. Often the large number of ants near trees and bushes is a sign of aphid colonization. The ants can favor these.

Anthills that are near the terrace or the house should also be removed. Because the insects are often attracted by the food in the house and settle there. A few tricks will help drive away the insects. If that doesn’t help either, you can relocate them.

Is removing anthills allowed in the garden?

The large red wood ants are a protected species by law. Anyone who kills them can be fined up to 50,000 euros. In addition, the use of chemicals in certain areas of the garden is prohibited. You may be able to fight house and garden ants (please seek advice on this from the local authorities), but why is this actually necessary? The garden ants are beneficial and can be easily driven away or resettled if they multiply.

Natural remedies against ants: drive away the insects permanently

Alternatively, you can also use certain natural remedies to get rid of the ants. These are non-harmful substances that simply drive the ants away. It can also help to check the plants around the nest for signs of aphid infestation.

Garlic against ants in the vegetable patch

If the ants in the vegetable patch have multiplied quickly, you can try a proven natural remedy. Garlic has an unpleasant odor for ants and can successfully repel them. Plant garlic not only at the edge of the vegetable patch, but also between the plants. You can also sprinkle garlic oil directly on the ant trail. Once the insects leave the anthill, you can remove it.

Use ant oil against house and garden ants in the flower bed

The ant oil is a combination of neem extract and essential oils diluted with water. It is very important to follow the manufacturer’s specifications, because too high a concentration can kill the insects. The ant oil solution, on the other hand, can be sprayed into nest holes and corridors without hesitation. Since the ants leave the nest after 2-3 treatments, the eggs remain. This reduces the number of colonies. Therefore, the ant oil may only be used on garden and house ants. The wood ants are under nature protection.

Can you use vinegar against ants?

Strong smells can confuse the ants and cause them to leave their nests. Vinegar has proven to be particularly effective. Fill bottle caps with vinegar and place them around nests and on ant alleys.

Drive away ants in the lawn with lavender

Another natural remedy that is effective at repelling ants in the lawn is lavender. You can either plant lavender around the lawn or do something similar to vinegar. For this purpose, it is best to use lavender oil – a few drops on the ant path and around the nest are enough to scare away the ants.

Water the ant’s nest in the lawn vigorously and drive away the insects

Have you noticed an ant nest in the lawn? Then you can simply water it vigorously 2-3 times a day. The insects do not like waterlogging and a lot of moisture and prefer dry locations. They will leave the nest after some time.

Anthills in the garden: This is how you can resettle the insects

It doesn’t matter which method you choose. There is a risk that the ants will leave their old nest but settle in a new, equally unfavorable place in the garden. For example: instead of in the lawn, the nest is now right next to the barbecue area. To prevent this, there is only one thing that can be done: offer the ants a new home and resettle them. The principle is very simple, but it actually works very well: you put garlic around the nest or spray it with scented oils or water the nest. This is how you give the ants signals that they need to find a new home. At the same time, place a pot filled with wool and straw near the nest. Then wait a week for the ants to settle into their new home and move the pot. You simply have to remove the empty pile at the end.