How to drive them out of the garden!

All hobby gardeners know it – snails find almost everything from our garden pretty delicious. The problem? We didn’t grow these products for them, we grew them for us and our family and we don’t want all the work and effort to go to waste. Snails can be a real nightmare for home gardeners, and getting rid of them can often be a difficult and quite time-consuming task. However, in order to get rid of snails from your garden, you do not have to immediately resort to overpriced, chemical-filled products on the market. In fact, there are plenty of natural slug and slug remedies that are just as effective that you can use. In the following, we will tell you what these are and how you drive away snails!

Natural remedies against snails: These home remedies really help

It doesn’t matter how big or small your garden is, snails can always be a nuisance. The pests can eat many times their own weight in food in a day, which of course is a big problem for us and our plants. If you have a snail problem, the first thing you need to do is identify what is causing it. Like all other pests, slugs look for two things – food and shelter. But don’t worry – there are some effective natural slug and slug remedies you can use. And the best? We are almost 100% sure that you already have most home remedies at home.

Fight snails with coffee grounds

Next time you make coffee, don’t throw away the coffee grounds! Many gardeners swear by coffee grounds as a natural slug deterrent, and with good reason. Sprinkle the soil around the plants with coffee grounds is enough to keep the pests away. But in too large quantities, caffeine is deadly and in this case you should remove the dead snails as soon as possible. Coffee grounds not only help against snails in the garden, but also provide the soil with plenty of nutrients. In this article we have already explained how to fertilize strawberries with coffee grounds.

Beer against snails

And here’s a great remedy for snails for all beer lovers! What sounds rather strange at first glance is actually super effective for driving snails out of the garden. To do this, fill a mug or bottle halfway with beer and place it wherever you’ve seen snails. Make sure that the edge is about 2 to 3 centimeters above the ground. Slugs are attracted by the strong smell of beer and then fall into the trap themselves. Pretty smart, right?

Egg shells as a natural remedy against snails

Whether as a fertilizer from kitchen waste or as a natural remedy against snails – eggshells can be used in a wide variety of ways in the garden. Why does this work? The snails find the sharp-edged eggshells very uncomfortable and avoid crossing the natural barrier. To repel snails, simply break several eggshells and place them around any plants and flowers you wish to protect.

Make DIY snail repellent yourself

To drive away snails, you could easily make your own protective spray yourself. We even offer you two options for this:

Just spray the plants and the ground around them with cold coffee.

Squeeze 3-4 cloves of garlic and mix them with cold water in a spray bottle. To naturally combat snails in the garden, spray your plants every 2-3 days.

Citrus traps against snails in the garden

Do you love citrus fruits? Next time, instead of throwing away those citrus peels, use them as a natural snail repellant in the garden. The pests are attracted by the fresh scent and gather there in large numbers. Then you can easily collect and remove the snails.

Copper against snails

A copper band from the hardware store – that’s probably all you need to drive away snails. This is an adhesive tape in different sizes, which consists of the metal copper. To drive the little animals out of the garden, the copper tape is glued around flower pots, tubs and raised beds. The copper ions trigger a chemical reaction when they come into contact with snails, thereby deterring them.

algae

Algae, both fresh and powdered, is also a great natural way to get rid of snails in the garden. The reason this works is because of the high salt content, which we know snails don’t like that much. Simply place the algae or sprinkle the powder around the plants and the snails will stay away.