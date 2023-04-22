Home » How to drive them out of the garden!
Health

How to drive them out of the garden!

by admin
How to drive them out of the garden!

All hobby gardeners know it – snails find almost everything from our garden pretty delicious. The problem? We didn’t grow these products for them, we grew them for us and our family and we don’t want all the work and effort to go to waste. Snails can be a real nightmare for home gardeners, and getting rid of them can often be a difficult and quite time-consuming task. However, in order to get rid of snails from your garden, you do not have to immediately resort to overpriced, chemical-filled products on the market. In fact, there are plenty of natural slug and slug remedies that are just as effective that you can use. In the following, we will tell you what these are and how you drive away snails!

Natural remedies against snails: These home remedies really help

It doesn’t matter how big or small your garden is, snails can always be a nuisance. The pests can eat many times their own weight in food in a day, which of course is a big problem for us and our plants. If you have a snail problem, the first thing you need to do is identify what is causing it. Like all other pests, slugs look for two things – food and shelter. But don’t worry – there are some effective natural slug and slug remedies you can use. And the best? We are almost 100% sure that you already have most home remedies at home.

Fight snails with coffee grounds

driving snails away in the garden helps coffee grounds against snails

Next time you make coffee, don’t throw away the coffee grounds! Many gardeners swear by coffee grounds as a natural slug deterrent, and with good reason. Sprinkle the soil around the plants with coffee grounds is enough to keep the pests away. But in too large quantities, caffeine is deadly and in this case you should remove the dead snails as soon as possible. Coffee grounds not only help against snails in the garden, but also provide the soil with plenty of nutrients. In this article we have already explained how to fertilize strawberries with coffee grounds.

See also  Microsoft pushes the web version of Microsoft Store to make it easier to download apps, and these new features | Mobile 3C crazy | Digital

Beer against snails

natural remedies against slugs in the garden beer helps against slugs

And here’s a great remedy for snails for all beer lovers! What sounds rather strange at first glance is actually super effective for driving snails out of the garden. To do this, fill a mug or bottle halfway with beer and place it wherever you’ve seen snails. Make sure that the edge is about 2 to 3 centimeters above the ground. Slugs are attracted by the strong smell of beer and then fall into the trap themselves. Pretty smart, right?

Egg shells as a natural remedy against snails

eggshells against slugs in the garden natural remedy against slugs

Whether as a fertilizer from kitchen waste or as a natural remedy against snails – eggshells can be used in a wide variety of ways in the garden. Why does this work? The snails find the sharp-edged eggshells very uncomfortable and avoid crossing the natural barrier. To repel snails, simply break several eggshells and place them around any plants and flowers you wish to protect.

Make DIY snail repellent yourself

To drive away snails, you could easily make your own protective spray yourself. We even offer you two options for this:

  • Just spray the plants and the ground around them with cold coffee.
  • Squeeze 3-4 cloves of garlic and mix them with cold water in a spray bottle. To naturally combat snails in the garden, spray your plants every 2-3 days.

Citrus traps against snails in the garden

Do you love citrus fruits? Next time, instead of throwing away those citrus peels, use them as a natural snail repellant in the garden. The pests are attracted by the fresh scent and gather there in large numbers. Then you can easily collect and remove the snails.

See also  Aquarius horoscope 2022: here are the predictions of the year for Health, Work and Love

Copper against snails

does copper help against slugs in the garden natural remedies against slugs

A copper band from the hardware store – that’s probably all you need to drive away snails. This is an adhesive tape in different sizes, which consists of the metal copper. To drive the little animals out of the garden, the copper tape is glued around flower pots, tubs and raised beds. The copper ions trigger a chemical reaction when they come into contact with snails, thereby deterring them.

algae

Algae, both fresh and powdered, is also a great natural way to get rid of snails in the garden. The reason this works is because of the high salt content, which we know snails don’t like that much. Simply place the algae or sprinkle the powder around the plants and the snails will stay away.

You may also like

Child overwhelmed and killed by the car driven...

Nationwide future day for boys and girls in...

Ilic scratches Lazio, Turin conquers the Olimpico: Naples...

unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

War in Sudan, Tajani on Sky TG24: ‘Our...

War in Sudan, Tajani: ‘Our planes ready in...

German-Chinese cooperation in rescue services confirmed

“Now I have hope, I will have my...

This is precisely the least caloric rice of...

Dead girl hit by a car, her mother...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy