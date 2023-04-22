Verdi calls for a warning strike at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport

DThe Verdi union has called for a warning strike at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport on Monday. The strike by employees in the aviation security area, in passenger control and in personnel and goods control began at 3.30 a.m. and ended at midnight, Verdi announced on Saturday morning.

Verdi already went on strike at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn on Thursday and Friday, as well as at the airports in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden on Friday. The warning strikes led to numerous flight cancellations. There was still a strike at Baden Airport on Saturday.

Verdi wants to increase the pressure on employers in negotiations for employees in the aviation security area, in passenger control, personnel and goods control and in service areas. The union has been negotiating with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for some time about surcharges for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work as well as regulations on overtime pay for security and service staff.

“We once again urge the BDLS to submit a negotiable offer on April 27th and 28th and not to play for time, otherwise there is a risk of further strikes in air traffic in May and at Pentecost,” said Wolfgang Pieper from the Verdi union loudly Communication.