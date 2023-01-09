Keep your joints healthy over time is critical. The risk, not paying attention to this aspect, is that of finding oneself dealing with problems such as chronic pain. To avoid this situation – or simply not to have difficulty moving during the day – it is essential to implement some practical measures that can be made a reality on a daily basis.

Integration

even if thesupply, which we will discuss in depth in the next few lines, represents a precious ally when it comes to joint health and efficiency, it can understand that it is experiencing deficiencies. In this case, the best solution is that of integration. Products such as Flex Art Flogo joint supplement allow you to appreciate important results thanks to natural ingredients with anti-inflammatory efficacy, among which it is possible to mention Boswellia and bromelain (the latter is the active ingredient of pineapple and a substance also known for its effectiveness for the drainage of excess liquids).

Physical activity

It seems trivial to say, but with the lifestyle that too many people lead today, it never hurts to remember it: those who want to achieve important results in terms of maintaining joint healthcannot fail to engage in physical activity. Warning: there is no need to overdo it. Even a 40/45 minute walk every day at a brisk pace is enough and, if you are constant, the results can be seen.

When discussing the relationship between physical activity and joint well-being, it is good to open the chapter on the precautions to be brought to the fore when practicing some sports. Among these, football and soccer stand out, which are particularly dangerous for the knee joint.

Diet

As mentioned in the previous lines, thesupply it plays a key role when it comes to maintaining the health of our joints. In the list of the most useful nutrients in this regard, we can mention sulfur, a mineral present in sources such as cabbage and broccoli, vegetables rich in other precious nutrients and, in general, often recommended in slimming diets (excess weight is a risk factor for the development of degenerative joint pathologies such as osteoarthritis).

Space also for magnesium, which can be found in abundance in legumes. Not to be forgotten is silico, a mineral also famous for its contribution to the well-being of bones and joints. Among the sources that contain it, it is possible to call dried fruit into question.

We could go on and on to list the most important food indications for the purpose of protecting the joints! A key role is that of antioxidants. There vitamin Calso present in supplements such as the one we have mentioned in the previous lines, and the Vitamin Ein fact, thanks to their ability to keep the action of free radicals under control, they are fantastic allies of the joints.

Even omega 3 fats should never be lacking in a food plan aimed at protecting joint health. How come? Because of their – more than known – anti-inflammatory efficacy.

The advice just specified reminds us of the importance of include foods such as extra virgin olive oil in your dietary routine, known for its richness in vitamin E and polyphenols. Three times a week you should then eat fish – blue fish in particular is a source of omega 3 – without overshadowing milk and dairy products. In this case, in addition to calcium, there are also other nutrients that promote joint well-being. A dutiful mention should be dedicated to lactoferrin, a protein with a strong anti-inflammatory effect.

Viva lo stretching

Lo stretching, which can also be done at times other than those in which one engages in physical activity, is a panacea against joint problems. It keeps them efficient over time, increasing their flexibility.